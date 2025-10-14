Many Michigan residents are preparing for the holidays ahead, and a great way to celebrate the spirit of the season and create a family tradition is seeing the CPKC train's holiday lights as it travels through the Great Lakes state.

CPKC Holiday Train Returns To Michigan This November

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train hits the tracks in Canada and the U.S. from November 19th to December 21st. The train is decked out with glowing lights and holiday decorations, and while the train is stopped, enjoy live music from the train's brightly decorated stage. Explore the festive train cars and meet Santa and his elves as well. While there are no entertainment stops in Michigan, one of the trains does pass through the state.

The train that passes through Southeast Michigan will do so after a November 22 performance in Windsor, Ontario, while en route to a November 23 performance in Franklin Park, Illinois. The train is following a track that runs past Detroit Metro Airport and through Romulus, Milan, and Adrian.

Popular spots to catch the train include an area near Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park and Walmart in Taylor.

Those who want to see the train are asked to stay off railroad property, which extends about 50 feet on either side of the track. Although no specific time can be given, the train can be seen anytime between 6:30 PM & 8:00 PM.

