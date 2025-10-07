Comerica Park Will Have A New Name After Fifth Third Buys Comerica

The banking world has always been a system that I have had some trouble understanding as there are so many different methods, laws, regulations, and options to choose from. One thing I have always known is that banks are privately owned and have some advantages for businesses and loans, but credit unions are owned by the members which provides its own assurances.

The banking industry has always been one of the most lucrative and secure businesses in the world but competitive as well. There are hundreds of banks and credit unions fighting for the same clientele while also fighting to keep their stocks at a respectable amount. Everyone once in a while you'll see a bank go bankrupt but for the most part, another bank will come in and purchase them in a merger.

The merger brings the two financial institutions together as one with the purchasing institution taking over the naming rights and physical locations. For the most part, the former bank ceases to exist in all fashions. Unfortunately, this is about to become reality for a bank that got its start in Michigan.

What Should The New Name For Comerica Park Be?

Comerica Bank has been bought by Fifth Third Bank in a $10.9 billion deal that is pending approval by federal regulators and bank shareholders. The move would create the 9th largest bank in America and one of the largest in Michigan. Unfortunately, this change may come with an adjustment to one of our beloved sports stadiums in Detroit.

The Detroit Free Press reports:

Later, by late 2026 or early 2027, Comerica plans to rebrand as Fifth Third Bank — including its sports team sponsorships and naming-rights deals, bank executives told the Free Press in a phone interview Monday. Comerica's naming-rights for Comerica Park — home of the Detroit Tigers — runs through 2034. Comerica Bank CEO Curt Farmer said there is no plan to change the stadium's name for the 2026 baseball season. But a rebrand would be possible for the following year.

So, for the meantime, Comerica Park will remain the way that it is and be called as such until at least 2027. Although, starting in 2027 we may have a new baseball stadium name that will last until at least 2034 unless the naming rights deal is renewed.

WBPN via MSN reports:

Fifth Third and Comerica share a deep commitment to the communities we serve, including Detroit. Comerica Park is a beloved landmark with a rich history, and we recognize its significance to Tigers fans and the city. As we move forward with the merger, we remain focused on honoring the legacy of both institutions and continuing to support the places and partnerships that matter most to our customers and communities. While it’s too early to discuss any potential changes to facility names, we are committed to thoughtful decisions that reflect our shared values and long-standing community ties.

This means that the rest of this playoff season and next season may be the last chance to see a Detroit Tigers game in Comerica Park before it is given a new name.