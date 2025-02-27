Here Are 13 of the Highest Paid Public Employees in Michigan

Who's bringing home the bacon?

Not you or I! Why didn't anyone encourage me to pursue a career in athletic coaching? Is it too late to go back to school?

Unless you're the head coach of a sports program at a Big Ten school or another major public university, you're probably not rolling in the dough Scrooge McDuck-style.

You would assume being governing over an entire state of Michiganders would pay handsomely, but according to sources there are 262 state employees in Michigan who get paid more than our own governor!

With not one, but two public Big Ten universities calling Michigan home, I'm sure it's no surprise our athletic coaches are some of the highest-paid public employees in the state. Just how much do they make? Find out below:

13 of the Highest Paid Public Employees in Michigan From head coaches to chief investment officers to the Governor of Michigan-- who do you think is the highest paid public employee in the state? Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon