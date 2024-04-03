There's no place like home!

And there's no place like Pure Michigan. One Michigan man knows that all too well, that's why he's looking to return to Michigan and we get to watch the whole thing go down on an upcoming episode of House Hunters.

As a Millennial I'm no stranger to scrolling though Zillow listings for houses I will never own-- hey, I just like knowing what's out there!

I personally don't plan on diving into the chaotic and volatile housing market at the moment, but I'll certainly watch someone else do it. Some of my top-favorite TV watching comes from HGTV: House Hunters, House Hunters International, My Lottery Dream Home, Home Town with Ben and Erin...you get the idea.

I love watching potential home buyers explore far away, exotic destinations but I get an even bigger thrill when camera crews show up here in my own back yard! Well, relatively speaking.

Set your DVRs --if that's still a thing-- for April 16, 2024 as an upcoming episode of HGTV's House Hunters will feature one man's home buying experience in Michigan's Oakland County.

I first saw the news on social media from Michigan By The Bottle Tasting Room-Royal Oak, a local establishment who's actually featured in the episode:

Exciting news: The crew from House Hunters came out to MBTB Royal Oak late last year to film an episode of a couple looking for a new home in Oakland County! They used MBTB as a venue to discuss their options and make their final choice over some delicious Michigan wine....Looking forward to seeing MBTB on TV!

With a tentative air date of April 16 there's limited information available about this Michigan-centric episode. According to HGTV's website the episode in question is Season 248, Episode 12 and is titled "Returning Home to Michigan". As the brief synopsis states,

A buyer returns home and looks to buy a grand house to fit his bougie taste in a trendy Michigan suburb. He's bringing his friend along for help, but she thinks what he wants and what he can afford are worlds apart.

I can't wait for the drama to unfold! Here's what fellow Michigan-based fans of the show are saying:

" Thumb Coast Aerial & FPV did the drone photography too! He’s a local guy!" - Jody Elizabeth

"I put this on my calendar. Exciting!" - Linda Sharkey Biggs

"we may have to watch a house hunters episode!" - Michelle Klein

Find more details on the upcoming episode here.

