The Frank Lloyd Wright designed McCartney House in Kalamazoo, MI is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Considering it's only one of two homes in Michigan featuring Wright's diamond-shaped module I'd say it's quite the steal with an asking price of only $790,000. Take a look!

If there's one thing that really gets me going it's a great Mid-Century Modern Zillow listing! Even better when it's an iconic Frank Lloyd Wright property.

The famed architect and designer from Wisconsin is known for his sharp and simple "Usonian" designs having built, " more than 1,000 structures over a creative period of 70 years" -- 36 of which are in Michigan!

Located in the Oakland/Winchell neighborhood near Kalamazoo's Asylum Lake Preserve the Ward and Helen McCartney House was commissioned by the couple in 1949.

In fact, The McCartney House is a part of the Parkwyn Village, for which Frank Lloyd Wright developed the master plan! Learn more about the four homes in the Parkwyn community here.

