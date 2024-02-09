A step back in time.

Oh to be a fly on the wall during the swingin' parties this pad no doubt saw back in the '70s. Judging from photos it's easy to see why the internet is gushing over this estate for sale in nearby Kokomo, Indiana!

According to the property listing with The Wyman Group this Mid-Century Modern "gem" was built in 1972 and was designed by famous Indiana-based architect Avriel Shull.

It appears as though nothing was replaced or updated in this home without being absolutely necessary to do so. Even the old wood laminate Kenmore fridge is still in the kitchen!

And the wallpaper? I wouldn't dream of removing it. MCM purists would absolutely leave it the way it is and I hope whoever the home's next owner is will do just that-- nothing.

The estate at 3300 Tally Ho Drive reportedly sold in one day with an all-cash offer. The property has popped up in Facebook groups such as Zillow Gone Wild, Mid Mod Mich, and Atomic Living. The internet just can't get enough of this swingin' pad: