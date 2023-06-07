The wait is almost over!

We first told you of owners Ben and Katelyn Ramsay's plans to open their business back in December 2022. Well, all those months of hard work have finally paid off as Allegan's newest brewpub is finally set to welcome their first customers.

What is Heronmark?

According to a press release from the City of Allegan Heronmark will serve as a production facility for beer and wine, and include a tasting room with seating and select food service.

According to Heronmark's official Facebook page the business is,

A brewery & winery specializing in barrel fermented and aged beer and wine serving local charcuterie.

You had me at meats and cheese! And beer, of course.

Grand Opening

I can't wait to check this place out myself; thankfully we won't have to wait much longer-- at all!

Owners Ben and Katelyn Ramsay say they'll be opening the doors of 132 Hubbard Street on Thursday, June 8 from 5:00-11:00 p.m. That's just in time for Allegan's annual Bridgefest celebration on Saturday.

Of their grand opening plans Heronmark says,

We'll be open this weekend Thursday - Sunday serving refreshing summer beers in our tasting room and to go as part of Allegan's social district! Next week we hope to start offering charcuterie boards once our back bar coolers are fixed. The boards we have in store for you will definitely be worth the wait!

Heronmark was just at the 2nd annual ALEgan festival pouring their new brews and I heard plenty of good reviews from friends. I'm looking forward to finally trying one for myself!

