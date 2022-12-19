Residents of Allegan will soon see another new business open its doors downtown. The City of Allegan announced that Heronmark will open soon at the site of the former Kline Insurance Agency.

Owners Ben and Katelyn Ramsay plan to open Heronmark at 132 Hubbard Street in downtown Allegan within the new year.

What is Heronmark?

According to a press release from the City, the small business will be a new brewpub and serve as a production facility for beer and wine. There are also plans to include a tasting room with seating and select food service.

As an Allegan resident myself, I can testify first-hand that the dining options downtown are extremely limited! Currently, we've got several breweries, a Pizza Hut, a couple of breakfast spots that close early, and a small Chinese take-out restaurant on the edge of town-- that's it!

Match on Main

Not only do the new owners plan on renovating the space, but they've gotten a little help from Gov. Whitmer to do so! Heronmark was one of only nine businesses that were chosen to receive a $25,000 grant to support small businesses.

The Ramsays will use the funds to work on both the exterior and interior of the building which includes rejuvenating the façade and modernizing the interior. Says Katelynn Ramsay,

We are so delighted to open our business in Downtown Allegan. We currently grow our own hops and grapes for beer and wine production on our farm outside of the City of Allegan. This is a significant step in the growth of our business to create products for consumers from our harvested agricultural material

Allegan Updates

The news regarding Heronmark is the latest in a series of changes to the downtown Allegan landscape. The process of updating the downtown area has already begun with the removal of all trees.

In the coming year, downtown Allegan will see new roads, new street lighting, and wider sidewalks, among other improvements. The Allegan City Council even recently approved a new hotel downtown-- a controversial topic among residents. We'll see what 2023 has in store for the big little city!

