No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you! Kalamazoo area residents can catch glimpse of a rare phenomenon hovering above the city this week.

Here's what's going on and why there's no cause for alarm:

I'm going to go ahead and say this is a first for me. Have you ever seen anything like this before? Given West Michigan's history with unexplained aerial phenomena and mass reports of strange lights in the sky (See: Unsolved Mysteries "Something in the Sky" episode) your concerns aren't entirely unfounded.

On July 30, 2025 officials with the City of Kalamazoo posted an update on the city's scheduled surveying. However, this isn't quite what you'd typically expect. According to the City,

The week of August 4, the City of Kalamazoo will conduct an airborne survey of underground aquifers. The helicopter will fly in a grid pattern about 100 feet up, using a hexagonal antenna to map the geology below, up to 900 feet deep!

How Does it Work?

Officials explain Kalamazoo County's primary source of water comes from groundwater and by surveying local aquifers developers can anticipate solutions for increased water demand and establish protocols for protecting our water sources.

According to the city website,

The antenna transmits and receives signals, allowing scientists to characterize subsurface geology and locate buried glacial aquifer deposits that supply groundwater. None of the instruments carried beneath or on the aircraft pose a health risk to people, animals, or plant life. No photography or video data will be collected.

Residents in Texas, Oshtemo, Comstock, and Ross Townships can expect to see the helicopter flying overhead the week of August 4, 2025.

