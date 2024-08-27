Extreme Heat Closes Many Southwest Michigan Schools

Just as school gets started, Tuesday's expected 105-degree heat index closes many schools throughout Southwest Michigan.

The Kalamazoo area is expecting a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 95 and a heat index of 105 degrees. Evening thunderstorms could be severe but will cool things down a bit. In the meantime, the temperatures will be dangerous and should be taken seriously. With that being said, many local schools have either shortened their hours of operation or completely closed today. Here's what we know so far, but you should check your email and/or your school's official website to get the most updated information. We gathered the following info from WWMT News Channel 3 and Fox 17.

Southwest Michigan Early and Full Day Closures for Tuesday, August 27th.

Bloomingdale Public Schools has a half day today.

Branch ISD has a half day today.

Bronson Community Schools has a half day today.

Climax-Scotts Schools has a half day today.

Comstock Public Schools has a half day today.

Martin Public Schools will be dismissing at 1:00 P.M.

Mendon Community Schools has a half day today.

Pennfield Schools has a half day today.

Portage Public Schools has a half day today.

Quincy Community Schools has a half day today.

Special Olympics Area 16 (Kalamazoo) has canceled Softball practice.

We can't stress enough that you should confirm any early or full-day closures should be confirmed by contacting your student's school or by checking out the school's website. Be careful out there and please stay hydrated.

