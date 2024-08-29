With the fall season around the corner in Michigan, many residents look forward to celebrating the 'spooky season'. And with that comes road trips to our favorite haunted houses and anywhere with a scary story background to frighten us. But you won't be able to experience one haunted spot in Michigan as it's been named too eerie and dangerous to visit.

Michigan's Most Eerie Cave Is Too Haunted And Dangerous To Visit

Let's Roam recently ranked Mackinac Island as one of the most haunted places in the Great Lakes State mostly for its creepy history. And one cave on the island has a background that's too bone-chilling to explore.

Fur trader Alexander Henry came across Skull Cave on Mackinac Island one night while seeking refuge during Pontiac’s War of 1763. He wrote in a journal that he woke up the next morning and was "lying on nothing less than a heap of human bones and skulls, which covered the floor!" Native Americans in the region used the shallowly carved area as a burial ground which inspired its name. According to the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau the cave is off-limits to visitors:

To preserve the cave and show respect for its past as a sacred burial site, access to Skull Cave is restricted and you cannot go past a fence and into the cave.

While you can't explore the cave, it does make for a great photo op to show proof that you've been close enough to one of the most haunted spots in the Mitten.

