One of the best parts about living in Michigan after enduring brutally cold winters is that there's no summer like a Michigan summer to enjoy on the other side. And one of Michigan's favorite summer escapes has been named the best in America.

Michigan Spot Named USA Today's Best Summer Travel Destination

USA Today released its annual list of must-see places for a summer vacation, whether you're hitting the road with the family or embarking on a solo adventure. And for the fourth year in a row, the Great Lakes state holds the #1 spot.

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Mackinac Island has won multiple awards from travel guides and USA Today highlights exactly why so many people keep coming back:

"Between Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas, you’ll find Mackinac Island, where you’ll ride in horse-drawn carriages along car-free roads, observe fudge being made (and then sample it), and tour the historic Fort Mackinac. This Lake Huron-based continental island is also home to Mackinac Island State Park, where you can hike, bike, kayak, and take photos of the local natural beauty, including the stunning limestone Arch Rock."

During the summer, the island turns into a busy getaway filled with outdoor activities, scenic views, and plenty of spots to explore at a slower pace.

Plan a trip to Mackinac this summer and check out this #1 summer destination in the U.S.

The 11 Best Beaches in Michigan on Great Lakes If you're looking for Michigan's Best Great Lakes Beaches, look no further than US News' 2024 ranking of the Best Beaches on the Great Lakes. Using beach and water quality, surrounding amenities, and attractions, among other criteria, US News has selected the 11 best beach options. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow