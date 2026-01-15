Harlem Globetrotters 100 Year Tour Stopping In Michigan 3 Times

The Harlem Globetrotters have been one of the most entertaining sports teams to ever exist. Their entire premise as always been to put on a show for the fans in attendance, taking the basic skills of the game of basketball and making them as theatrical as possible. Oh, I almost forgot the best part, the Globetrotters NEVER lose.

For 100 years now, the Harlem Globetrotters have beaten up on the Washington Generals all over the country and world. These two teams travel to showcase how fun the game can really be with high flying dunks, crazy alley-oops, insane dribble moves, and more spectacular plays.

Michigan has been lucky enough for the Globetrotters to make multiple tours stops within the Mitten State over the years. The Globetrotters have easily been to Michigan dozens of times, and this year they will be adding 3 more stops to that list. In their 100th year of touring, the Harlem Globetrotters are making 3 separate appearances in Michigan during the month of January.

Have You Ever Seen The Harlem Globetrotters Play?

WZZM via MSN reports:

The 100 Years Tour is making three stops in Michigan next week, tipping off with a game in Big Rapids at Ferris State University's Jim Wink Arena on Thursday, Jan. 22. The Globetrotters also have games in Kalamazoo on Jan. 23 and Detroit on Jan. 24. Tickets are on sale now for all three games. For a limited time, fans can save up to 25% off ticket packages with the promo code GOLD26.

Once upon a time, the Globetrotters had names like Wilt Chamberlain, Curly Neal, Goose Tatum, and others on their roster. They have ticket packages that range from general admission and courtside seats to pre-game warm up access and the VIP Magic Pass. Kalamazoo's game will be at Wings Event Center and Detroit's will be at Little Caesar's Arena, both games tipping off at 7pm and 2pm respectively.