Extremely Contagious Viral Disease Spreading In Michigan Schools

Michigan schools are back in session, and parents are being warned to be aware of an extremely contagious virus spreading among school-aged children.

According to Children's Health, a new school year brings new classes, new teachers, and reunions with friends after summer break. However, it can also lead to a familiar story for many parents—within the first few weeks of school, kids start showing symptoms of colds, stomach bugs, and other common illnesses. Throughout the Midwest, there has been a rise in cases of one viral disease that affects children, and more cases are showing up in Michigan.

According to Pediatric Clinic PC, there has been an increase in cases of the Coxsackie virus, also known as hand, foot, and mouth disease. Doctors warn that this highly contagious illness primarily spreads quickly among young children due to the proximity of students in classrooms and on playgrounds. Kids under age 7 are most at risk for HFMD. Symptoms of HFMD include:

Fever.

Sore throat.

Feeling sick.

A rash of small blisters on the hands, feet, and inside the mouth.

Fussiness in infants and toddlers.

Loss of appetite.

Because the disease is so contagious, those with the illness should limit their exposure while they have symptoms.

