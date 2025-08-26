Stalking Samantha Retells Horrific Experience Of Michigan Woman

Every single day that we are alive is a day that we are in danger, most of the time we think that were in the most danger when we leave our homes and sometimes even then, we aren't safe. Our families, friends, and loved ones care and pray for our safety everyday, but at the same time, things still happen.

Sometimes we are unfortunately in the wrong place at the wrong time and fall victim to a freak accident and other times there are horrible people doing malicious things. Most people would agree that these individuals should be reprimanded for their actions and removed from society until they can prove to be a helpful person. Either way, someone doing something harmful to someone we love is one of our biggest fears as humans.

What Is Stalking Samantha About?

Unfortunately, that fear came true for one Michigan woman and her family in 2022. Samantha Stites, a Northern Michigan native will have her story of horror and survival shared with the entire world. MLive reports:

It’s the ultimate story of survival. A Northern Michigan woman recounts the horror of being kidnapped, put into a soundproof box and tortured. “Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror” is a three-episode docuseries from ABC News Studios which has just dropped on Hulu.

Christopher Thomas kidnapped her from her home before locking her in a soundproof storage unit and torturing her hours before she escaped. The docuseries will explain her horrific encounter from her point of view along with responding officers. Thomas was sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison in 2024 after pleading guilty to kidnapping, torture and aggravated stalking.

Below is the trailer for the docuseries that premiered on Hulu on Tuesday August 19th: