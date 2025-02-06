Essential Grocery Item Expected to Skyrocket in Price in Indiana

While the overall price of groceries has continued to rise and tariffs pending, officials warn prices for this essential grocery item show no signs of slowing down in the near future.

If you've been shopping recently you and your wallet have felt the pain firsthand. It can't stay like this forever-- can it?

While gas and milk prices continue to soar, that's nothing compared to the skyrocketing price of eggs. According to the USDA's egg market overview for January 31, 2025 egg prices have risen nearly 61% since December alone!

Any Signs of Slowing Down?

The global avian flu outbreak as well as U.S. inflation is the driving force skyrocketing egg prices in Indiana, Michigan, and the rest of the country. According to American Egg Board CEO and President Emily Metz told CNN,

Not to be the bearer of bad news, but we’re in this for a while...Until we have time without a detection, unfortunately this very, very tight egg supply is going to continue

In fact, it may be worse than we thought. Over the weekend hundreds of dead ducks and birds washed up on the shores of Lake Michigan and are suspected to have perished from Avian Influenza. Truly, a grim sight.

Last year we learned grocery chain Kroger admitted to price gouging customers in Indiana and nationwide during last year's federal anti-trust hearings. According to Bloomberg, during the anti-trust hearings a top exec at the Ohio-based grocery chain admitted the company,

raised the prices of eggs and milk more than needed to account for inflation

Way to hit us while we're already down, Kroger.

