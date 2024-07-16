We Finally Know What’s Set to Replace Fricano’s in Alamo Township

And the best part is we won't have to wait very long.

After only closing its doors in June locals have noticed some new signage at the former Fricano's restaurant in Alamo Township.

Located just north of Kalamazoo, MI family-owned pizzeria Fricano's closed earlier this year when owner Phil Fricano decided to retire and sell the restaurant after 45 years in business. The 2nd oldest Fricano's location closed its doors on June 29, 2024.

Now, two lifelong friends have decided to invest in a joint venture as they bring new life into the building at 7454 N. 6th Street as Joe Shmoe's restaurant is set to open in the coming weeks.

Who's Joe Shmoe?

Co-owner Dan Miller tells MLive the name was inspired by a running family joke,

I can always remember my dad’s uncle, [thinking] of somebody’s name, they’re like, ‘You know, Joe Shmoe up the road

Miller and friend John Newby are the new owners; the pair say they plan to maintain the same family-friendly atmosphere of Fricano's and even some of their signature dishes. Newby has prior experience in the restaurant biz having owned both now-closed establishments Wayside West and the infamous Y-Bar.

According to MLive to duo intend to expand the restaurant's current bar area and incorporate some of their own dishes including Newby's acclaimed gumbo recipe. Patrons can expect menu items to range between $10-$20 featuring entrees like perch, pizza, burgers, pasta, and more.

Follow along here for the restaurant's grand opening.

