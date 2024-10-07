Freezing Temperatures Are Hitting Parts of Michigan Wednesday

Your kids will need long pants and coats on at the bus stop this week in Michigan. The 7-day forecast looks unseasonably cold.

Nearly half of Michigan's lower peninsula will dip below freezing Tuesday night into Wednesday Morning and Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We've broken the cold temps down by region below so you can be prepared to take care of your outdoor pets, children, and plants. We'll start at the U.P. and work our way South.

(Average daily temps for October were sourced from CurrentResults.com and the forecasted low temps were sourced from the National Weather Service.

The Upper Peninsula's Low Temperatures

Tuesday Night/Wednesday Morning, October 6th Low: 31

Wednesday Night/Thursday Morning, October 7th Low: 31

Average Daily Low Temps in October: 32-41

Northern Michigan's Low Temperatures

Tuesday Night/Wednesday Morning, October 6th Low: 30

Wednesday Night/Thursday Morning, October 7th Low: 30

Average Daily Low Temps in October: 35 - 41

The Thumb & Southeast Michigan's Low Temperatures

Tuesday Night/Wednesday Morning, October 6th Low: 36

Wednesday Night/Thursday Morning, October 7th Low: 36

Average Daily Low Temps in October: 40 - 46

West & Mid-Michigan's Low Temperatures

Tuesday Night/Wednesday Morning, October 6th Low: 35

Wednesday Night/Thursday Morning, October 7th Low: 35

Average Daily Low Temps in October: 41 - 43

Freezing Temps Moving Into Michigan This Week Graphical.Weather.GOV loading...

Get our free mobile app

Even for the Michigan areas not hitting the freezing mark this week, it will still be in the 30s. Please keep that in mind when it comes to having adequate shelter for your animals and coats for your little ones at the bus stop.

READ MORE: 9 Best Fall Color Tour Train Rides in Michigan 2024

12 Signs of a Cold and Brutal Michigan Winter Here's an interesting look at strange signs that winter is going to be a rough one. This list, much like The Farmer's Almanac , deals in folklore and isn't scientifically backed. Gallery Credit: Canva