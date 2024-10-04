This may be the most amazing way to enjoy fall colors in Michigan.

From Coldwater to Grand Rapids and all of the way up to the Upper Peninsula, MyMichiganBeach.com has put together a list of 9 incredible train rides taking you through some of the most breathtaking fall scenery in the United States and it's all right here in Michigan. You can scroll down to check out the interactive map.

9 Best Fall Color Tour Train Rides in Michigan 2024

Train rides, fall color tour, Michigan Google Street View loading...

Coopersville & Marne Railway

306 Main St, Coopersville, MI 49404

Click here for more info on Coopersville & Marne Railway.

Train rides, fall color tour, Michigan Google Street View loading...

Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad

6140 Bray Road, Flint, MI

Get our free mobile app

Train rides, fall color tour, Michigan Google Street View loading...

Old Road Railroad Dinner Trains

Blissfields Old Road Dinner Train, 301 US-223, Blissfield MI 49228

Click here for more info on Old Road Railroad Dinner Trains.

Train rides, fall color tour, Michigan Google Street View loading...

Southern Michigan Railroad

Clinton Station — 301 Bartlett St, Clinton, MI

Click here for more info on the Southern Michigan Railroad.

Train rides, fall color tour, Michigan Google Street View loading...

Little River Railroads in Coldwater

29 W. Park Ave., Coldwater, MI 49036

Click here for more info on the Little River Railroads in Coldwater

Train rides, fall color tour, Michigan Google Street View loading...

Michigan Transit Museum in Mount Clemens

24201 Henry B Joy Blvd, Charter Twp of Clinton, MI 48036

Click here for more info on the Michigan Transit Museum in Mount Clemens.

Train rides, fall color tour, Michigan Google Street View loading...

Greenfield Village

20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, MI 48124-5029

Click here for more info on Greenfield Village.

Train rides, fall color tour, Michigan Google Maps loading...

Lake Linden and Torch Lake Railroad

Houghton County Historical Society, 53102 Hwy M-26 PO Box 127, Lake Linden, MI 49945

Click here for more info on Lake Linden and Torch Lake Railroad.

Train rides, fall color tour, Michigan Google Street View loading...

Pere Marquette Steam Railroad Institute

405 S Washington St, Owosso, MI 48867

Click here for more info on Pere Marquette Steam Railroad Institute.

READ MORE: Halloween Costume Contests in Southwest Michigan

Gorgeous Fall Colors in Van Buren County Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall