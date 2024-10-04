9 Best Fall Color Tour Train Rides in Michigan 2024
This may be the most amazing way to enjoy fall colors in Michigan.
From Coldwater to Grand Rapids and all of the way up to the Upper Peninsula, MyMichiganBeach.com has put together a list of 9 incredible train rides taking you through some of the most breathtaking fall scenery in the United States and it's all right here in Michigan. You can scroll down to check out the interactive map.
Coopersville & Marne Railway
306 Main St, Coopersville, MI 49404
Click here for more info on Coopersville & Marne Railway.
Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad
6140 Bray Road, Flint, MI
Old Road Railroad Dinner Trains
Blissfields Old Road Dinner Train, 301 US-223, Blissfield MI 49228
Click here for more info on Old Road Railroad Dinner Trains.
Southern Michigan Railroad
Clinton Station — 301 Bartlett St, Clinton, MI
Click here for more info on the Southern Michigan Railroad.
Little River Railroads in Coldwater
29 W. Park Ave., Coldwater, MI 49036
Click here for more info on the Little River Railroads in Coldwater
Michigan Transit Museum in Mount Clemens
24201 Henry B Joy Blvd, Charter Twp of Clinton, MI 48036
Click here for more info on the Michigan Transit Museum in Mount Clemens.
Greenfield Village
20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, MI 48124-5029
Click here for more info on Greenfield Village.
Lake Linden and Torch Lake Railroad
Houghton County Historical Society, 53102 Hwy M-26 PO Box 127, Lake Linden, MI 49945
Click here for more info on Lake Linden and Torch Lake Railroad.
Pere Marquette Steam Railroad Institute
405 S Washington St, Owosso, MI 48867
Click here for more info on Pere Marquette Steam Railroad Institute.
