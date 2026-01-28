Michigan has a frozen border crossing few people know about. An ice bridge to Canada? That's Pure Michigan!

According to the local tourism board the bridge is open and accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Here's where you can find one of Michigan's most unique border crossings:

As a Michigan native, I'm a little surprised it took me so long to learn of the bridge's existence. I know about the Portage Lift Bridge, which has a lower level accessible to snowmobile traffic only, but an international border crossing made entirely of ice? That's one of the most Michigan things I've ever heard.

According to the local tourism board the International Ice Bridge between Drummond Island, Michigan and St. Joseph's Island, Ontario is officially open for the 2026 season.

Each winter, residents on Drummond Island stake evergreen trees into the ice from the Michigan shoreline, while Canadians do the same from their side. The two lines slowly advance across the frozen lake until they meet in the middle, marking the trail.

While the border crossing sounds unique and quirky, how does it actually work legally? Well, there's an app for that! U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) have an app to make reporting to customs easier and faster when traveling by boat, plane, or snowmobile.

According to their website the free Reporting Offsite Arrival – Mobile (ROAM) app allows video calls with U.S. CBP agents at the Sault Ste. Marie port:

travelers input their biographic, conveyance, and trip details and submit their trip for CBP Officer (CBPO) review. The CBPO may initiate a video chat to further interview travelers. Once the CBPO reviews the trip, travelers will receive a push notification and an email with their admissibility decision...If it is determined that an in-person inspection will need to be conducted, snowmobilers may be directed to an alternative site and wait for officers to arrive from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

As for how things work on the Canadian side, I'm not sure. However, it's important to exercise caution when crossing as no ice is ever 100% safe. Check out a live camera feed of the ice bridge here.

