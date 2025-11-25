What Freddy’s Fast Food Bankruptcy Could Mean for Indiana Locations

At this point, burgers, steak fries, and milkshakes are almost more "American" than apple pie!

If you're craving that classic combo, you're in luck as there are several fast food chains nationwide where you can get your fix including:

Get our free mobile app

Unfortunately, the list of quick, affordable dining options keeps dwindling as everything from mom-and-pop joints to major chains are closing their doors. Just last month Starbucks announced it was closing hundreds of under-performing locations across the country, which affected several shops in Indiana.

Sadly, our friends at Freddy's are struggling too as one of its largest franchisees has filed for bankruptcy. What does this mean for Freddy's fans? According to Newsweek,

On Friday, M&M Custard, one of the largest franchisees of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, filed for Chapter 11 protection with the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Kansas.

M&M Custard operates numerous Freddy's locations across Michigan, Missouri, Kansas, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Recently the last operating Freddy's in Illinois closed.

While it's important to note this isn't the Freddy's corporation itself that has filed for bankruptcy protections, it's a single franchisee owner, the aforementioned M&M Custard. However, adds Newsweek,

M&M Custard filed for bankruptcy alongside 31 other affiliate locations, though all are expected to resume normal operations as the company reorganizes and restructures its debts. The bankruptcy case exclusively involves franchisees and not the parent firm.

Which is your favorite fast food chain?

15 Discontinued Snack Chips for Indiana In 2025 Below are the 15 snacks that will be discontinued this year in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall