Four Albion Men Arrested Connected to 2020 Murder in Calhoun County

A lengthy investigation by the Albion Department of Public Safety has led to the arrests of four men, connected to the death of Quinton Danell Williams during the summer of 2020. In a Facebook post, officials with the department said that the arrests were made after 15 months and thousands of hours of investigations.

Open murder warrants have now been obtained from the Calhoun County Prosecutor's office and the four men, all residents of Albion, have been taken into custody.

The four suspects are:

21-year-old Aubrey Paris Gonzales of Albion

21-year-old Drelen Ahmad Hayes of Albion

36-year-old Wilbert James Love of Albion

40-year-old Thomas Harding Smith of Albion

The murder took place on June 28, 2020. Williams was shot multiple times while he was sitting in his vehicle in the 900 block of Carson St.. It happened around 5:00 p.m. that day. He was taken to a hospital in Jackson in critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Warrants for the four individuals believed responsible for the death of Williams were issued late last week. No motive in the shooting was released and more details are expected to be released at a later time.

In their Facebook post, the Albion Department of Public Safety thanked several other area agencies who helped in the case:

ADPS would like to thank all departments who assisted in the investigation and the arrests, including the Calhoun County Major Crimes Task Force, The Michigan State Police Fugitive Team, The Michigan State Police Technical Services Unit, and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department.

While warrants have been issued, the investigation is still ongoing. Albion investigators ask anyone with information regarding the murder of Williams is urged to call:

Deputy Chief Jason Kern 517-629-7827

D/Sgt Nicole Wygant 517-629-7824

Det. Billy Lazarus 517-629-7854

Silent Observer 517-629-2700