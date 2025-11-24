Honda Recalls Thousands of Accord Hybrids in Michigan

The hybrid and electric vehicles have been the newest commodity in the automotive industry. Almost every car brand in the world has been working on developing their version of the technology to allow vehicles to run on just electricity or a hybrid model that uses both gasoline and electricity.

There have been plenty of issues during the process and afterwards as each company tries to perfect the model that will bring success. There have already been a number of recalls on several different electric vehicles for malfunctions and other manufacturing errors across several automotive brands.

Honda has gotten into the electric and hybrid vehicle game recently as they try and keep up with the trends of the industry. One of their better selling vehicles has been their hybrid Accord vehicles. Unfortunately, they are now under recall in Michigan due to a software error that could cause unexpected loss of power.

Would You Ever Purchase A Hybrid or Electric Vehicle?

Delawareonline.com via MSN reports:

Honda is recalling 256,603 2023-2025 Honda Accord Hybrid vehicles. Due to a software error, the integrated control module central processing unit may reset while driving, causing a loss of drive power. Dealers will reprogram the integrated control module central processing unit software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Jan. 5, 2026. Owners may contact Honda's customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's number for this recall is TN2.

Personally, recalls like this scare me because I'm not sure if you have any control of an electric or hybrid vehicle if something like this occurs. Honda drivers in Michigan should look into getting an inspection and replacement if needed.