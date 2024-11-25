Many Michigan residents will prepare dishes to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends, meaning plenty of items to add to the grocery list before the big day. However, several food recalls in Michigan could impact your Thanksgiving.

Canva Canva loading...

ALERT: Food Recalls In Michigan That Could Affect Thanksgiving

A surge of food recalls in Michigan and the U.S. have been linked to outbreaks of E. coli, listeria, and salmonella and have consumers on high alert. Millions of pounds of food have been pulled off of shelves across the country in recent months. Officials urge consumers to check their cupboards and refrigerators for recalled food items that could affect Thanksgiving.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Carrots

Grimmway Farms recalled multiple brands of bagged organic whole and baby carrots that may have been contaminated with E. coli. The carrots are no longer in grocery stores but may be in customers’ refrigerators or freezers and residents are urged to check the list for recalled products.

Cinnamon

11 cinnamon products are on the recall list in Michigan as these products may contain an elevated amount of lead. While most of these products should be off store shelves, check the list here to see if these products are in your pantry.

Baked Goods

Great Value Cinnamon Rolls and Great Value Cheese Danishes, sold exclusively at Walmart stores, have been recalled after some products were found to be contaminated by plastic.

Check the list below of several other recalls that have recently affected products sold in Michigan.

2024 Food Recalls Many foods have been recalled from grocery stores in 2024. Here are the ones you should know.