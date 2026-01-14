Several food recalls have been announced in Michigan, and ignoring them can lead to severe consequences.

3 Food Recalls In Michigan You Need To Know About This Week

Here are 3 food recalls to be aware of this week in Michigan:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of more than 38,000 gallons of Meijer Steam Distilled Water after discovering a "floating black foreign substance" in the product. This water is packaged in one-gallon plastic jugs with a red lid. Shoppers can identify the affected water using the following information:

UPC 041250841197

Best-By Date: Oct. 4, 2026

Lot Code: 39-222

Meijer and the FDA recommend that you don't drink or use the water. Instead, dispose of it safely or bring it back to the store where you purchased it for a refund or replacement.

The FDA updated a recall of grated Pecorino Romano cheese, after routine testing found Listeria monocytogenes in products supplied by Ambriola Company. The expanded recall adds several additional brands to the alert, which now include Locatelli, Member's Mark, Pinna, and Boar's Head, and covers cheese sold from November 3 to November 20, 2025.

The products were sold at retailers like Walmart and Sam's Club. Food safety officials advise against eating it. Instead, throw it away or return the Pecorino Romano to the place of purchase for a refund.

McCain Foods USA Inc., based in Idaho, has issued a voluntary recall of approximately 38,853 cases of frozen tater tot products. The recalled tater tots include popular brand names, including:

Ore-Ida Tater Tots shaped potatoes with the UPC 1 00 72714 00215 8

Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrel with the UPC 1 07 34730 62740 0

If you have any of the recalled products, do not consume them; they pose a choking hazard. Instead, discard or return them to your place of purchase.

