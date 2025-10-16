Michigan Aldi Offers Affordable Thanksgiving Dinner For 10

The holidays are meant to be a joyous time spent with family that's all about connection, love, and of course food. Unfortunately, holidays can be some of the hardest times of the year for some people as they either don't have the relationships with family or their family isn't around. There is also the barrier of some people not being able to afford to celebrate the holidays the way they would like because of their financials.

Obviously, Christmas is the most expensive and hardest holiday to pull off but coming in at a close second is Thanksgiving. When you think about it, Thanksgiving can become quite expensive with all the different foods that line the table, especially when you're cooking for a large quantity of people. Many people in Michigan spends hundreds of dollars pulling together a successful and delicious Thanksgiving dinner.

For some people, this is just simply not in the cards, but there are plenty of individuals and businesses that make it their mission to provide them with a great Thanksgiving meal. Aldi is one of those businesses as they have announced a stellar Thanksgiving feast that feeds 10 people for an affordable cost.

Are You Worried About Making Thanksgiving Dinner Happen This Year?

MLive reports:

ALDI is offering a $40 Thanksgiving feast that includes a full spread of turkey and nine sides that can feed 10 people. The meal, which checks in at $4 per person, includes a 14-pound turkey, rolls, cranberry sauce, mac and cheese, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie. Items that are part of the meal are purchased individually and marked on shelf. No coupons or memberships needed. A complete shopping list can be found here.

They were motivated to create this low-cost meal because they have seen the surging prices of fruits, vegetables, and meats and want to save their shoppers money where they can. The deal will be available for shoppers until Christmas Eve, so you could even take care of Christmas Dinner with this same deal.