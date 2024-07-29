Many Michigan residents keep a cupboard filled with spices to flavor their meals. However, one popular spice could add more to our food than flavor. And it's being pulled from store shelves in Michigan as it could lead to potential poisoning.

Canva Canva loading...

FDA: Throw Away Potentially Toxic Spice Recalled From MI Stores

The FDA issued a recall warning consumers to stop using and dispose of a popular spice due to lead contamination that could lead to potential lead poisoning. ALB Flavor brand Cinnamon Powder is being recalled due to the possibility of contamination "with elevated levels of lead." According to the FDA statement, 'consuming this product is likely to contribute to elevated levels of lead in the blood, especially in babies and young children.' Symptoms of lead exposure include headache; abdominal pain/colic; vomiting; and anemia. The FDA says to check your cupboards for the following products:

Get our free mobile app

Photo Courtesy of FDA Photo Courtesy of FDA loading...

Photo Courtesy of FDA Photo Courtesy of FDA loading...

ALB Flavor brand Cinnamon Powder was sold in New York, Connecticut, Michigan, and Massachusetts from December 15, 2022, until May 13, 2024. It was not sold online.

The product was sold in plastic bags each containing 100 grams of spice.

UPC number "5304000333362" appears on the back of the packaging, along with a "best before" date of "30/08/2025" and the lot number "LA02."

Customers who have purchased ALB FLAVOR Ground Cinnamon are urged not to use the product and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers may contact the company at 917-922-5627/929-431-8505, Mon-Fri 8 am -4 pm.

Read More: Why Are Michigan Schools Required to Start After Labor Day?

10 Amazon Items Sold in Michigan Now Under Urgent Recall Gallery Credit: Amazon.com