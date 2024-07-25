FBI Warning Michigan Residents of New Crime Trend Called Jugging

A new crime trend has led to law enforcement warning everyone to be very careful at ATMs in Michigan.

I was today years old when I learned of the term 'Jugging.' The FBI describes this new crime trend below,

Jugging refers to a crime in which a suspect, or group of suspects, targets customers believed to have large amounts of cash. The perpetrators either rob customers while in the parking lot of a bank, credit union, or ATM or follow them to their next location.

The FBI issued a warning about jugging after 21 reports of this crime took place in the city of Baltimore in the first week of July alone. Jugging is not just a Maryland or Washington DC thing. This crime is spreading like wildfire throughout the country. This is why local law enforcement and the FBI are asking citizens to be more aware of their surroundings when going to the bank or an ATM.

FBI Safety Tips to Avoid Jugging

Be Aware of Your Surroundings.

Report any suspicious activities immediately.

Conceal Your Cash.

Vary Your Routine.

Drive Directly to Your Next Destination.

Avoid Distractions.

Get more information on how you can avoid becoming a victim of this crime from the FBI's website by clicking here.

Law enforcement asks that you contact the FBI with information regarding any recent jugging incidents. You can call the FBI: 1-800-CALL-FBI or click here to submit an anonymous tip.

