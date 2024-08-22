Vote Now For The Best Burger In Southwest Michigan

Where's the best place to get a burger in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and all of Southwest Michigan?

Favorite Southwest Michigan Burger Spots of 2024 Voting Rules

This poll only includes burger restaurants in the following Southwest Michigan counties: Kalamazoo, Allegan, Van Buren, Berrien, Cass, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Barry, and Branch.

Voting Period : Thursday, August 22nd through Thursday, September 5th.

Thursday, August 22nd through Thursday, September 5th. Only One Vote Per Person / Per Day is permitted

Any use of bots, IP changers, or third-party voting sites is strongly prohibited and will be removed. Real votes from local people only.

Abuse of these rules can result in the restaurant's removal from the poll.

Results will be announced and published around 6:45 AM on Friday, September 6th, 2024.

(Scroll down to find the poll)

Click the circle next to your favorite burger restaurant, then scroll down and tap the 'VOTE' button.

The restaurants in the poll above were nominated during the nomination period. You can submit a late nomination ONLY if the restaurant is not in the poll above. Nominations can not be counted as votes. Click here to submit your late burger spot in Southwest Michigan nomination.

While we patiently wait for the results of this year's burger poll, you can check out the results of the best burger poll of 2022. We didn't run this poll in 2023, but in 2022 you nominated 56 burger joints and voted over 5,000 times. Your top 5 from that year can be found below.

Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan – 2022

#5. Idle Hour Tavern in Battle Creek

#4. Studio Grill in Kalamazoo

#3. Suns Out Buns Out Café in Battle Creek

#2. Albion Malleable Brewing Company in Albion

#1. The Beamery in Battle Creek

Click here to see the full poll results for 2022.

