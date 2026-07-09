Fresh off America's 250th anniversary celebration, the Portage District Library is bringing history to life with a live Revolutionary War reenactment featuring West Michigan's Military History Academy.

Spectators can expect muskets, historical demonstrations, and of course, the big skirmish! Here's what to know for Saturday:

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Step Inside a Revolutionary War Camp This Saturday

I just watched Hamilton the movie too, so this is right up my alley as I've got ye olden times on the brain. Now that I think about it, watching a live war reenactment has always been on my bucket list. Whether Civil War or Revolutionary War, history is a lot more fun when you can see it!

The Portage District Library is inviting the public to come enjoy this free demonstration happening at First Reformed Church of Portage this Saturday, July 11 from 10:00 am. to 4:00 p.m.

The Encampments at Portage - Revolutionary War Reenactment is a great way to celebrate America250...interact with Revolutionary War soldiers, both Patriots and Redcoats, view musket firing demos, and witness a Revolutionary War skirmish! -- Military History Academy via Facebook

This is a free event and runs concurrently with the Historical City Center Walking Tours however, if you wish to take the actual walking tour, registration is required. If you're planning to check out the action this Saturday, the Portage District Library offers the following advice:

Please bring sunscreen, hats, comfortable shoes, and sunglasses, etc., as the library will not be providing protection from the sun. -- Portage District Library via Facebook

Find complete event details for this event here.

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