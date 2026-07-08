Nearly a month after residents learned of a new Chick-fil-A location planned for the former Rite Aid, yet another popular chain has received approval to build along the town's busy US-12 strip in Coldwater, Michigan.

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Dunkin’ Coming to Coldwater With New Drive Thru Location

Yet another major chain is set to appear along Coldwater's "fast food row" as a report from Branch County's The Daily Reporter just announced city planners have approved a new drive-thru and retail space for 515 East Chicago Street.

No specific opening date has been announced, but construction and build-out of the drive-thru are anticipated to begin soon following the zoning approval. The project addresses local traffic flow considerations, with access points designed to minimize congestion on Chicago Street. -- Our Coldwater via Facebook

The Coldwater zoning commission are already taking traffic flow into consideration and will need to add special signage including "No Left Turn" among other measures to ease congestion at the popular coffee shop; you know how bold drivers are these days!

It sounds the entirety of the former Advance Auto Parts building will be transformed into multi-unit retail spaces, with Dunkin' Donuts (sorry, old habit) occupying just one of those.

What Other Business Would You Like to See Fill the Space Alongside Dunkin'?

I can't be the only one who has a hard time not adding the word "Donuts" after Dunkin', right? In 2019 the company announced they had officially dropped "Donuts" from their name citing a necessary rebrand to better reflect their current offerings, which include non-coffee related beverages and other food items.

12 Awesome Michigan Waterfront Restaurants From Great Lakes sunsets to peaceful riverfront patios, these Michigan restaurants prove that dinner is even better when water is part of the view. Take a look at the spots that deserve a place on your next road trip. Gallery Credit: Canva/Google Maps