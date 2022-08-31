Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan – 2022

Who's got the best burgers in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas?

If you're like me, you never get sick of eating juicy cheeseburgers. With so many amazing burger joints in Southwest Michigan, we're looking for your favorites. You can use the form below to nominate your favorite now. Nominations will run until Wednesday, September 7th. Then you will be able to vote daily between September 7th through Tuesday, September 20th.

Only one nomination per burger restaurant is necessary. The burger joint must be in one of the following counties to participate in this poll: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St Joseph, Branch, Allegan, Berrien, and Barry.

While we patiently wait for the results of the 2022 poll, check out the 5 top burger joints from 2021 below.

5 Favorite Burger Joints in Southwest Michigan - 2021

#5. Bombas, The Shack - 116 E 2nd St, Lawton

Since this is our first time opening the "best burger" poll up to all of Southwest Michigan, this is Bombas first appearance. They grab 9.31% of the vote to land in the top 5.

#4. Nonla Burger - 2103 S Burdick St, Kalamazoo

Nonla held the top spot in both 2019 and 2020 for the Best Burger in Kalamazoo County. Getting 9.67% of the vote to be #4 in 2021 is still super impressive.

#3. We Are Saints Again Bar & Grill - 517 E Michigan Ave, Battle Creek

We Are Saints landed on this poll for the first time this year and they do so with style. Saints received 10.08% of the vote this year.

#2. The Fly Inn - 626 10th St, Plainwell

This is the first appearance for The Fly Inn on our best burger poll. They have an impressive showing on their first showing as they grab 14.47% of the vote to nab the 2nd spot.

#1. Studio Grill - 312 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Studio Grill tied for 4th place in the "Best Burgers in Kalamazoo County" poll in 2020. This year they rise to the top with 14.71% of the vote.

You can see the full "Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan" poll results for 2021 by clicking here.

