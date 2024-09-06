5 Best Burger Spots in Southwest Michigan in 2024

Where is the best place to get burgers in Southwest Michigan?  We have a list of mouthwatering burger spots for you to check out now.

After over 4,000 votes and 62 nominated restaurants, we now have the full results on Southwest Michigan's favorite places to grab a burger.

#5 Studio Grill in Kalamazoo

Studio Grill is the only restaurant from the last burger poll top 5 (2022) to make it into this year's top 5.  With 5.32% of the votes, Studio Grill is at #5.

#4 M 40 Bar & Grill in Decatur

M 40 barely moved the needle in the 2022 burger poll, but this year they killed it with 7.61% of the vote.

#3 Sugar Bowl Bar & Grille in Kalamazoo

Sugar Bowl had a very respectful showing this year nabbing #3 with 13.81% of the vote.

#2 Gibby’s Bar & Grill in Mendon

Gibby's came out of nowhere and nearly took the top spot this year.  They were less than half a percent away from #1.  Congrats to Gibby's for grabbing 15.44% of the vote.

#1 BC Burger in Battle Creek

BC Burger dominated during most of the poll.  However, it was neck and neck at the end.  They pulled out a victory with 15.88% of the vote.  Congrats BC Burger.

Here are the full poll results.

Just for comparison you can check out the full poll results from our last burger poll in 2022.

Southwest Michigan's 5 Favorite Burger Joints in 2022

  • #5 Idle Hour Tavern in Battle Creek
  • #4 Studio Grill in Kalamazoo
  • #3 Suns Out Buns Out Café in Battle Creek
  • #2 Albion Malleable Brewing Company in Albion
  • #1 The Beamery in Battle Creek

Click here for the full 2022 results.

