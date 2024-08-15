Nominate Your Favorite Burger Spot in Southwest Michigan

Where is the best place to grab a burger in Southwest Michigan? Nominate your favorite burger spots now. Whether you love a fancy burger with BBQ sauce, bacon, and a slice of pineapple on top, or a basic single patty with cheese, a burger always seems to hit the spot.

I'm always looking for a new spot to grab a delicious cheeseburger. Who knows, maybe we'll all find a new favorite burger joint or two after this poll. But, before the poll gets started, we need your nominations.

best burgers, Kalamazoo, Southwest Michigan Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Favorite Burger Restaurants in Southwest Michigan Nomination Rules

Nominations must be from one of the following counties: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Branch, Berrien, Allegan, and Barry.

Only one nomination per restaurant is needed. Nominations do not count as votes.

Incomplete entries will not make it into the poll. Please provide the restaurant's name and city of operation.

Nominations end on Wednesday, August 21st at Midnight.

Voting runs from Thursday, August 22nd through Thursday, September 5th.

Results will be announced on Friday, September 6th at 6:45 AM.

READ MORE: Here Is Where You Can Buy The Most Expensive Steak in Michigan

When we did the best burger poll in 2022 you nominated 56 burger joints and voted over 5,000 times. This was the top 5 favorite burger places in Southwest Michigan according to that poll.

Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan – 2022

#5. Idle Hour Tavern in Battle Creek

#4. Studio Grill in Kalamazoo

#3. Suns Out Buns Out Café in Battle Creek

#2. Albion Malleable Brewing Company in Albion

#1. The Beamery in Battle Creek

Click here to see the full poll results for 2022.

These Southwest Michigan "Hole In The Walls" Have The Best Food