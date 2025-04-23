America’s New Fast Food King is Never Coming to Kalamazoo

America voted on its 10 favorite fast food restaurants, and only 5 of them are anywhere near Kalamazoo.

Before we talk about what's on the USA Today's 10 Best Fast Food Restaurants list. Let's talk about what is missing. McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King are all M.I.A.

Below is the list of fast food joints that America voted as its favorites according to a recent USA Today "10 Best" readers' poll.

10 Best Fast Food Restaurants in the U.S.

No. 10: Arby's

You can't go wrong with a Beef N Cheddar and curly fries.

Arby's has 5 Kalamazoo locations, 3 in Battle Creek, 1 in Portage, and 1 in Plainwell.

Kalamazoo Locations: 5

No. 9: Zaxby's

If you've never heard of this restaurant, you are not alone. Maybe it's because there are no Zaxby's within a 2-hour driving radius of Kalamazoo.

There are no Zaxby's in Michigan. The closest location would be Indianapolis, Indiana.

Kalamazoo Locations: 0

No. 8: Popeyes

Popeyes recently opened a new location on Gull Road in Kalamazoo.

There are two Kalamazoo locations and one in Battle Creek.

Kalamazoo Locations: 2

No. 7: Taco Bell

I'm blown away that Taco Bell isn't number 1 or number 2. I can eat anything on their menu, and they have Mountain Dew. Shame on you, America. Number 7? Really?

There are six Taco Bell locations all over Kalamazoo and one in Portage.

Kalamazoo Locations: 6

No. 6: Captain D's

This is a seafood restaurant I've never heard of.

There is only one location in the state of Michigan, and it is in Clinton Township. It's basically in Canada.

Kalamazoo Locations: 0

No. 5: Hardee's

If I'm being honest, I thought this restaurant chain was completely out of business.

The closest Hardee's location to Kalamazoo is in Marshall.

Kalamazoo Locations: 0

No. 4: In-N-Out Burger

This is hands down the most popular fast food spot in Los Angeles. But there are no locations anywhere near Michigan.

The closest In-N-Out Burger to Kalamazoo is in Texas.

Kalamazoo Locations: 0

No. 3: Chick-fil-A

I don't like their food or what the company stands for. But apparently, America loves dry chicken.

Chick-fil-A has one Kalamazoo location on Drake, along with one in Portage and one in Battle Creek.

Kalamazoo Locations: 1

No. 2: KFC

With the closing of the KFC on Gull Rd in Kalamazoo, there is now only one left. And I love this place.

Outside of the one Kalamazoo KFC on South Westnedge Avenue, there is one in Plainwell and 2 in Battle Creek.

Kalamazoo Locations: 1

No. 1: Del Taco

USA Today's readers have named Del Taco their favorite fast food restaurant in America. Del Taco has 9 locations in Michigan, but they are all on the East side of the state, in the Detroit area. The restaurant has no plans to open new locations in or around Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo Locations: 0

