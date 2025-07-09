Medicaid Cuts Means More Expensive Health Insurance For Michigan Residents

The beginning of June brough huge news of changes to the entire country as the Senate, House, and President Donald Trump passed and signed the "Big Beautiful Bill" into law. As always, whenever a president signs a bill into law there are people in full support and others who are poking every hole they can find. The only thing that all these people have in common is that the new bill will affect them all.

The "Big Beautiful Bill" was designed to make changes to our economy in ways that the President and members of the House of Representatives and Senate found to be a waste of funds. They made changes like no taxes on tips or overtime and will be able to make those deductions when filing taxes, deductions for social security and auto loans, and other policies.

Are You Prepared To Pay More For Health Insurance?

Health care will be the thing that is impacted the most by the "Big Beautiful Bill". There were large cuts made to both the SNAP and Medicaid benefits that will lead to more residents struggling to stay afloat. Mlive reports:

Medicaid recipients (and those who receive food stamps) who are able-bodied will be required to work at least 80 hours per month in order to continue to receive benefits. That includes those over the age of 65 and parents with children older than 14. Medicaid and SNAP programs are expected to be cut by about $1.2 trillion. A report compiled by the Congressional Budget Office estimated that 11.8 million people will lose Medicaid because of the bill and 3 million more will not qualify for SNAP benefits.

The cuts to the Medicaid services will cause hospitals in Michigan to lose billions of dollars in funding which is going to cause problems for patient care access moving forward. Also, as we all know, when large companies lose money, they look for every possible way to recoup those losses.

That's why Michigan residents may have to pay more for health insurance in the coming years. According to Mlive:

Residents with private and employer-provided health insurance are likely to see increased costs as hospitals seek to recoup funding. Longer emergency room wait times may also hit communities already struggling with access challenges. When patients lose health care, Hertel said they’re likely to delay care until their condition becomes more severe and requires more expensive care. When they can’t afford their health bills, providers will pass those costs to everyone else, making checkups, procedures and insurance “more expensive for the rest of us.”

State officials are looking for ways to soften the blow over the next couple of years but have made it abundantly clear that those with Medicaid still have coverage for now and can still apply for coverage if needed.