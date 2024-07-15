14 Most Famous People Buried in Michigan
From the Queen of Soul and Mini-Me to a former President of the United States, some of the greatest celebrities in the world are resting in peace in Michigan.
14 Most Famous People Buried in Michigan
1. Aretha Franklin is buried in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit.
2. Henry Ford is buried in the Ford Family Cemetery in Detroit.
3. Rosa Parks is buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit.
4. Betty Ford's body is resting at the Gerald R Ford Museum in Grand Rapids.
5. President Gerald Ford is buried at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids.
6. Jackie Wilson is buried in Westlawn Cemetery in Wayne.
7. Verne Troyer is buried in Leonidas Cemetery in Leonida.
8. Dick York is buried in Plainfield Cemetery in Plainfield Township.
9. Jack Kevorkian is buried in the White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery in Troy.
10. George Peppard is buried in the Northview Cemetery in Dearborn.
11. Bobby DeBarge is buried in the Garfield Park Cemetary in Grand Rapids.
12. & 13. JH and WK Kellogg are both buried in Oak Hill Cemetery in Battle Creek.
14. C.W. Post is also buried in Oak Hill Cemetery in Battle Creek.
From the moderately famous to the uber-famous, there is a website that keeps track of where all late celebrities are buried in Michigan. Click here to check it out.
READ MORE: Here Are the 6 Most Famous People Buried in Battle Creek’s Oak Hill Cemetery
42 Biggest Celebrities From Michigan
24 Biggest Southwest Michigan TikTok Creators in 2023
Gallery Credit: TikTok