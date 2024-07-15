From the Queen of Soul and Mini-Me to a former President of the United States, some of the greatest celebrities in the world are resting in peace in Michigan.

14 Most Famous People Buried in Michigan

1. Aretha Franklin is buried in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit.

Aretha Franklin Getty Images

2. Henry Ford is buried in the Ford Family Cemetery in Detroit.

Henry Ford With His Model T Getty Images

3. Rosa Parks is buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit.

Detroit Remembers Rosa Parks Getty Images

4. Betty Ford's body is resting at the Gerald R Ford Museum in Grand Rapids.

Betty Ford Getty Images

5. President Gerald Ford is buried at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids.

President Gerald Ford, Grand Rapids, Michigan Getty Images

6. Jackie Wilson is buried in Westlawn Cemetery in Wayne.

7. Verne Troyer is buried in Leonidas Cemetery in Leonida.

Verne Troyer Getty Images

8. Dick York is buried in Plainfield Cemetery in Plainfield Township.

9. Jack Kevorkian is buried in the White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery in Troy.

Dr. Jack Kevorkian Getty Images

10. George Peppard is buried in the Northview Cemetery in Dearborn.

George Peppard Getty Images

11. Bobby DeBarge is buried in the Garfield Park Cemetary in Grand Rapids.

12. & 13. JH and WK Kellogg are both buried in Oak Hill Cemetery in Battle Creek.

14. C.W. Post is also buried in Oak Hill Cemetery in Battle Creek.

From the moderately famous to the uber-famous, there is a website that keeps track of where all late celebrities are buried in Michigan. Click here to check it out.

