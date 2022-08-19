Roadtrip!

Fall is right around the corner. The time for apple picking, sweaters, pumpkin patches, and the changing of the leaves. We, in Michigan, are lucky in the sense that we have gorgeous Fall colors pretty much all over the state.

With that in mind, planning a road trip to see all of the colors may feel a bit overwhelming. So, I've put together a list of 10 stops across Michigan for the perfect Fall color road trip. Check it out:

10 Stops For a Great Fall Colors Road Trip in Michigan There's no doubt that Fall in Michigan brings us some gorgeous sights. If you're looking to hit the road for a Fall Colors tour, hopefully, this guide will help.

If you need an app to make your road tripping easier, I've previously written about Roadtrippers, a free online app that allows you to set your destinations with different stops and waypoints in between. If you use it, it'll look something like this:

Via/ Roadtrippers Via/ Roadtrippers loading...

You can read more about the app and how to use it below:

You can find even more destinations for amazing Fall color sights at mymichiganbeach.com and awesomemitten.com.

Now, if you're a single destination kind of person, that's fine! From personal experience, I would put Traverse City on a "must-visit" list for the Fall. Especially, for the wine tour:

