Indiana’s Priciest Dinner Spot Has A Century Of Flavor

When it comes to fine dining in Indiana, one spot blends history and high prices like no other. It’s all about the experience.

A foodie publication called Love Food recently found the most expensive restaurant in each state. Of course, the priciest place in Indiana is in the circle of Downtown Indianapolis.

If you've ever wondered how the other half lives. You can get a glimpse into the dining habits of the one percent at a steak house that was just named the most expensive restaurant in Indiana.

Not only does this place have mouth-watering food, but they also have Jon Bon Jovi...kinda.

Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana in 2025

St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis grabs the honor of being the priciest dinner in the Hoosier state.

LoveFood.com points to the rich history of St. Elmo Steak House as one of the factors behind the high prices.

The classic steakhouse has been going since 1902, and many of its dishes, such as its signature shrimp cocktail, have been served here from the very beginning. It’s stood the test of time for a reason, with even its priciest main – the tomahawk rib-eye for $150 – worth the splurge.

It turns out Jon Bon Jovi has spent a lot of time in the backroom of St. Elmo Steak House. He recently made a video for the restaurant talking about their history and pimpin' his son's wine company.

