Most Expensive Restaurant in Michigan in 2025

In a city renowned for its culinary scene, one restaurant stands out for its price tags that might make your jaw drop.

If you want to experience how the 1% live, or at least eat. You can make a reservation at this Detroit restaurant.  Be prepared to have a dinner that costs more than your car payment.

Last Tuesday, a foodie publication called Love Food posted an article highlighting the priciest places to grab dinner in every state.  The restaurant that is taking a gigantic bite out of hungry customers' bank accounts is no stranger to the label 'Most Expensive Restaurant.'https://wkfr.com/tags/michigan/

Most Expensive Restaurant in Michigan in 2025

For the second year in a row, Prime + Proper in Detroit is the most expensive restaurant in the state of Michigan.

Just how expensive is Prime + Proper?  LoveFood.com lays it out like this,

This fancy modern spot has suitably high prices, with a wagyu strip steak costing a hefty $200 for 12oz. Slightly more affordable is the porterhouse ($200 but big enough to share), and the whole Dover sole, priced at $80. These are quality ingredients impeccably prepared, so nothing is cheap.

If you're living the high life and would like some caviar while dining at this fancy restaurant that I could never afford, you'd better be loaded.  Caviar at Prime + Proper will range anywhere from $95 to nearly $200 an ounce.

If you are a normal person with normal money and you're meeting a slightly more financially stable friend or family member at this restaurant for dinner, you could try the $48 Mac and Cheese with a $6.30 bottle of Sprite.  Bon appetite!

