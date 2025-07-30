Many Michigan residents keep energy drinks on hand for a quick morning or afternoon pick-me-up. However, one brand could contain more than an energy boost, as a labeling error sparked a recall of cans sold in Michigan that could unintentionally contain alcohol.

Energy Drinks Potentially Containing Alcohol Recalled In Michigan

The energy drinks have been recalled after a "labeling error" at a shared packaging supplier mistakenly shipped empty Celsius cans to a High Noon facility. The outside of the can may look like an energy drink, but it could be unintentionally filled with alcohol

High Noon is recalling two production lots of High Noon Beach Variety packs (12-pack/12 fluid ounce cans). Some of these packs contain cans that are filled with High Noon vodka seltzer alcohol and are mislabeled as CELSIUS® ASTRO VIBE™ Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition, with a silver top.

The mislabeled cans were shipped in High Noon 12-pack Beach Variety Packs with the lot codes L CCC 17JL25 14:00 to L CCC 17JL25 23:59 OR L CCC 18JL25 00:00 to L CCC 18JL25 03:00. Anyone in possession of those variety packs are advised to dispose of them of as the boxes may contain cans that are filled with High Noon vodka seltzer alcohol but incorrectly labeled as a Celsius Astro Vibe Energy Drink.

The company also advises consumers who purchased a Celsius Astro Vibe Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition, to check the bottom of the can and review the lot codes before consuming it.

