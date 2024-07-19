Duff Beer in Michigan? Maybe The Simpsons Lived Here After All

This could be the missing link.

For nearly 35 years America's favorite yellow family has made their home in the town of Springfield. However, exactly which of the 67 populated places in the U.S. named Springfield is the show referring to?

Get our free mobile app

We do not know.

Unfortunately, one of the longest-running gags of television's longest-running shows is that we the viewer are left in the dark when it comes to where, specifically, the Simpsons reside.

That's not to say there haven't been clues. A flash of Homer's drivers license gives us some insight, but something doesn't quite add up:

Note that while the city listed of "Springfield" is legitimate, but which state abbreviation is NT? That doesn't make sense. What about the zip code, does that look familiar? It should because it's Kalamazoo, Michigan!

While Springfield, Michigan is only a short drive away from Kalamazoo we think there's another clue in this Simpsons puzzle: a giant can of Duff beer.

Duff Beer Michigan via Google Maps loading...

Located along Main Street in Emmett, Michigan this giant oversized can of Homer's favorite domestic beer brand sits in an empty lot along with a (likely unrelated) pack of oversized cigarettes.

Why?

Well, that's a good question but it's one we don't have the answer to!

Emmett, Michigan Emmett, Michigan - Google Maps loading...

A small village located within St. Clair County, Emmett had a population of 269 at the 2010 U.S. Census. With history in milling and grain, many of the residents have Irish heritage and direct lineage to Ireland.

These SWMI Locations May Indicate The Simpsons Takes Place In Kalamazoo So now that we have your attention, let's take a look at how Springfield very much could be Kalamazoo. I mean, if you think about all of the main settings in The Simpsons, there are tons of places that share similarities.