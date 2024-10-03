The daughter of the Detroit rapper got married in Battle Creek, Michigan this past May.

They grow so fast! Truly. Fans of Eminem have know Hailie Jade since she was practically a baby herself. Now, fans are convinced Eminem's baby is expecting a baby!

On Thursday, October 3rd TMZ was reported Michigan-based rapper Eminem was set to become a grandpa. Eminem a.k.a. Marshall Mathers dropped the new music video for his latest song "Temporary" and it appears to be a tribute to Hailie Jade, featuring clips from old home movies and her wedding to Evan McClintok in May 2024.

With all the intimate behind-the-scenes moments shared in Em's new music video, fans are convinced this one very important scene in which Hailie Jade holds up an ultrasound is not an act:

Eminem grandpa Eminem via YouTube loading...

Hailie Jade also gifted her dad with a custom Detroit Lions jersey which reads "GRANDPA" on the back. We've watched Hailie Jade grow up too so it's an honor to be a part of this special family moment.

How Far Along is She?

There are only a few quick clips of Hailie's sonogram so it's difficult to tell just how far along she is in her pregnancy or see any clues regarding what the gender of the baby may be.

The new track is from Eminem's latest and highly anticipated album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). In addition to the ominous title the rapper published an obituary for Slim in the Detroit Free Press ahead of his album release.

Seems like we're about to see a whole new side to Eminem: grandpa! Congrats to the happy family.

