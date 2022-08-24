Fun Facts About the Penniman Castle in Battle Creek

The photos of this Battle Creek castle are breathtaking. Take a peek inside.

This house has more than just good bones, it has 1-foot thick walls. This piece of Southwest Michigan eye candy was built in 1906 for Dentist John Penniman. Wikipedia lists a familiar last name as the builder, Ruel Seeley. Possible relation to Mickey Seeley of the local card dealerships?

Surprisingly, this beautiful piece of well-built history was sold for only $160,000 in June of 2022. The 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom Calhoun County home was put on the National Register of Historic Places back in 2001 according to Lost in Michigan,

The house with its octagon towers took almost 6 years to build. The interior is trimmed with ornately carved quarter-sawn oak including the garderobe ( a fancy term for a privy or latrine in a castle ). The castle has seventeen rooms, four of which are bedrooms.

Enjoy these photos of this incredibly affordable Southwest Michigan castle.

Penniman Castle in Battle Creek

Whether you love or hate the wallpaper, this house was a steal for $160,000.

The Penniman Castle originally had an amazing third floor that was lost in a fire back in 1941. You can click here and see what the castle looked like before the fire, as it was captured in a postcard.