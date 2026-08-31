Ed Sheeran packed Ford Field with nothing but an acoustic guitar and some serious looping magic, keeping the energy high the whole night.

From the moment Ed Sheeran appeared with his acoustic guitar at the center stage, his intensity was high. He set the tone right away, letting us know that this would not be a ballad-driven show. Using looping technology, it was almost like he was reproducing all of his hits in real time, live, right in front of a sold-out Ford Field.

In between songs, Ed Sheeran would tell us stories. As he would say, he was "waffling." He spoke of his love of Michigan and Detroit on multiple occasions during the concert.

I know you feel like artists say that all the time, but I really mean it...I love this place. I love this city. I love this state. I was here a couple of weeks ago just for fun.

Photo courtesy of Dana Marshall Photo courtesy of Dana Marshall

Along with his planned setlist, he encouraged people to request songs via text. He played a handful of songs that he doesn't usually play live. It was a treat for everyone.

You could tell that the audience had high expectations every time Sheeran talked about his love for Detroit or working with some of his favorite artists. We all thought, "This is where Eminem pops up and makes an appearance. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. The show was absolutely amazing regardless.

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As we were getting seated, Lukas Graham was on stage playing his hits "Mama Said' and "7 Years." The crowd sang along til the very end as they filtered into Ford Field getting ready for Myles Smith and Ed Sheeran.

You likely know Myles Smith from his hits "Nice To Meet You" and "Stargazing." He put on an incredible show. He also had a couple of ladies in his band that completely stole the show.

Photo courtesy of Dana Marshall Photo courtesy of Dana Marshall

Read More: Biggest Summer Concerts in Michigan for 2026

Read More: Biggest Summer Concerts in Michigan for 2026

I fell in love with his bass player, Isobella "Izzy" Burnham. She is a funky bass player with unbridled energy. She was all over the stage. Then there was Julia DiGrazia. She was rockin' out on the fiddle, then guitar, then mandolin. She could do it all...and she did.

Every Concert Coming to Ford Field in 2026 Here’s a look at every concert currently scheduled at Ford Field in 2026. It’s not a huge list (yet), but the shows that are on the calendar bring a little bit of everything. More could always be added, so this lineup may change. Gallery Credit: Tony LaBrie