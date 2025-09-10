East Egg Breakfast Restaurant In Portage Closing For Good

Over the last couple of years, the food industry has drastically changed in many different ways. For one, the pricing of fast food and restaurant food in general has increased significantly, the service isn't as good as it used to be, and the restaurants available continues to change. The food industry was already super competitive, now they aren't just fighting against the competition.

The COVID-19 pandemic started a mass exodus of many restaurants, most of them being mom-and-pop shops who couldn't afford to stay in business with the profit margins and rising supply chain costs. Although they made up most of the casulties, the chain businesses began to fall as well. Everyone was struggling to make up the profits they lost while also trying to increase those margins for the current year.

Michigan is one of the many states that has seen the food industry crumble right before their eyes, but at the same time there have been new restaurants and food trucks opening over the years as well. Southwest Michigan is one of the regions that has seen more restaurants leaving than opening up.

Have You Ever Eaten At East Egg In Portage?

Unfortunately, this area is going to have to suffer the loss of another prominent restaurant as the East Egg in Portage announced they would be closing their doors for good. East Egg of Portage shared with the news with their customers via their social media stating how tough the decision was to make.

East Egg in Portage served their last meal on Tuesday, September 10th. They did make it clear that only the Portage location would be closing and customers could visit the Campus location near WMU for their favorites. The campus location is run by longtime manager Tami Rousch and her business partner Andre Washington.

After over 20 years, MLive reports what owner Craig Suyak had to say to the community:

“After almost 20 years, East Egg is closing their doors,” Suyak’s team announced on social media. “If you’ve dined with us, drank with us, laughed with us, or cried with us in the last 20 years, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. ... we wish we could reach out to all of you individually. “You have made East Egg truly something special.”

The Kalamazoo area unfortunately has to say goodbye to another amazing restaurant.