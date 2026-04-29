Michigan residents are warned to check for recent Ghirardelli purchases as several products have been recalled that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Ghirardelli Products Recalled In Michigan Due To Salmonella Risk

A select lot of Ghirardelli's powdered beverage mixes has been recalled as part of a larger powdered milk recall issued by California Dairies, Inc., which is a third-party supplier for Ghirardelli. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA's notice and Ghirardelli's press release. Here's what to look for:

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The company announced the recall on April 27. While the affected beverage mixes were packaged in "large formats intended for food service and institutional customers," there is concern that some mixes may have been available for purchase to consumers through e-commerce platforms. You can find product images to help identify the recalled mixes on Ghirardelli's recall announcement.

"Neither we, our third-party manufacturer, nor the milk powder supplier have received reports of illness or injury related to this issue to date, and our own rigorous testing has not identified any impacted powdered beverage mixes," said Ghirardelli in a statement posted on its website.

Customers who purchased any of the recalled products can call 1-844-776-0419 with questions.

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Gallery Credit: Scott Clow