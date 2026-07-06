The secret’s out on Saugatuck! After making headlines in outlets like USA Today, Thrillist, and Lonely Planet, the lakeside town has earned recognition as one of the best small lake towns in the U.S. and one of the top LGBTQ+ friendly small towns in the country.

Saugatuck just keeps getting better and better. And now, we're hearing of a fresh new addition coming to its food and drink scene:

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Saugatuck To Gain New Craft Beer And Tapas Experience

While the craft beer scene in Michigan has faced some setbacks, with several breweries announcing closures over the past several weeks, including Four Circles Brewery in Brighton and Cadillac Straits Brewing in Madison Heights, Saugatuck is moving in the opposite direction with a new neighborhood brewery and tapas bar planned in the heart of its scenic downtown.

On Sunday, July 5 Panoramic Beverage Company shared their exciting plans for 118 Hoffman Street on social media:

Panoramic Beverage Company via Facebook Panoramic Beverage Company is coming to Saugatuck. We're creating a neighborhood brewery and tapas bar inspired by one simple idea: great food and drink are meant to be shared. Expect thoughtfully brewed beer, house-made Spanish-style vermouth, small plates meant for passing around the table, and a space where conversation lasts a little longer than you planned. -- What was once Siena Café will soon be transformed in a tapas bar and taproom with Spanish-flair, "blending our passion for brewing with the vibrant culture of Spanish tapas." According to their website, Panoramic Beverage Co.'s founder David Rodriguez spent time in Madrid honing his craft.

Saugatuck is one of my favorite beach day destinations, I can't wait to enjoy a plate of patatas bravas or jamón and manchego with friends and a cold brew after a day on the beach. Follow along with PBC's progress here

One of USA Today's '10 Best Coastal Towns': Saugatuck, Michigan USA Today snubbed Michigan in its 2023 list of America's "10 Best Coastal Towns", but the publication made it right in 2024 with Saugatuck listed at #2. Have you been? Take a look at what you're missing. Gallery Credit: JR