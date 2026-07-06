Saugatuck To Welcome New Neighborhood Brewery And Tapas Bar
The secret’s out on Saugatuck! After making headlines in outlets like USA Today, Thrillist, and Lonely Planet, the lakeside town has earned recognition as one of the best small lake towns in the U.S. and one of the top LGBTQ+ friendly small towns in the country.
Saugatuck just keeps getting better and better. And now, we're hearing of a fresh new addition coming to its food and drink scene:
Saugatuck To Gain New Craft Beer And Tapas Experience
While the craft beer scene in Michigan has faced some setbacks, with several breweries announcing closures over the past several weeks, including Four Circles Brewery in Brighton and Cadillac Straits Brewing in Madison Heights, Saugatuck is moving in the opposite direction with a new neighborhood brewery and tapas bar planned in the heart of its scenic downtown.
On Sunday, July 5 Panoramic Beverage Company shared their exciting plans for 118 Hoffman Street on social media:
Panoramic Beverage Company is coming to Saugatuck. We're creating a neighborhood brewery and tapas bar inspired by one simple idea: great food and drink are meant to be shared. Expect thoughtfully brewed beer, house-made Spanish-style vermouth, small plates meant for passing around the table, and a space where conversation lasts a little longer than you planned. -- Panoramic Beverage Company via Facebook
One of USA Today's '10 Best Coastal Towns': Saugatuck, Michigan
Gallery Credit: JR
The Average Cost of a Beach Day on Lake Michigan
Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon