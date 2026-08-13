We've heard about too many small business closures in the area lately for our liking such as Dave's BAR and Joy Fong, just to name a few. Even the national chains like Fazoli's and Pizza Hut are starting to close locations around Michigan.

Thankfully, this isn't another story about a local business closing its doors.

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Beloved Mexican Restaurant Reveals Its New Paw Paw Location

Even before I moved back home to Michigan five years ago, Malias reputation had reached me all the way in Missouri. I'd seen the name pop up in countless Facebook groups whenever someone asked for recommendations for the area's best Mexican restaurant, and even my own family was constantly name-dropping the place.

Needless to say, it was a glorious day the first time I finally got to try Malias for myself. It definitely lived up to the hype!

Naturally, my heart skipped a beat when I first saw that Malias had posted a very important update on Facebook which started off with an ominous, "We want to take the time to thank all our customers and to the amazing Paw Paw Community...."

Like I said, my heart sank-- until I realized it was actually good news!

We are very happy and please to announce the future home of Malias Taqueria. While we don’t have an exact move in date, we are very excited to make this huge announcement!...we hope you're as excited as we are. -- Malias Taqueria via Facebook

Yes. Yes we are!

Amore Pizza - Google Maps Amore Pizza Paw Paw Michigan

According to their post, Malias is the new owner of the former Amore Pizza located at 117 W Michigan Ave. in Paw Paw. Essentially, the taqueria is only moving a few doors down!

So don't worry, you'll still be able to find Malias both in downtown Paw Paw and Gobles.

Never Eat These 14 Dishes at Mexican Restaurants in Michigan The Daily Meal says you shouldn't order these menu items at Michigan's Mexican restaurants. We're sure you won't agree. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison