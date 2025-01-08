The Detroit Lions are bringing the excitement of playoff football to our friends across the river.

A win for Detroit is a win for everyone. Nobody has more GRIT and determination than the City of Detroit and the Lions; the historic win over the Vikings on Sunday proves it! After all, who doesn't love a good comeback story?

After clinching the first No. 1 seed in team history the Lions will be busy preparing for the playoffs, but they aren't too busy to do a little celebrating! In an attempt to reaffirm our close bond with our neighbors to the North and, "showcase the Windsor-Detroit region as a premier sports tourism destination" the team has gifted Canada with a special celebration.

On Tuesday, January 7 the Mayor of Windsor, Canada, Drew Dilkins, announced,

the City of Windsor will join in the excitement of the Detroit Lions and the NFL playoffs with a breathtaking Detroit Lions-themed drone show, gifted to Windsor by the Lions, that will light up the sky above our downtown waterfront.

Referred to as the "Two Nation Destination" Detroit and Windsor, Canada have always had close ties. In fact, the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is tunnel is known as being the 2nd busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing seeing 40,000 international commuters each day.

As part of the celebrations on Friday, January 10 the Detroit Lions' "We Want More Tour” bus will be parked outside casino Caesars Windsor for photos. There will also be a Detroit Lions flag-raising ceremony at Charles Clarke Square, in addition to complimentary hot beverages and dazzling drone show beginning at 7:00 p.m.. Adds Mayor Dilkens,

Downtown Windsor will be the place to be all day...create another unforgettable experience that helps to Strengthen the Core of downtown Windsor, with positive impacts across the broader community. Go Lions!

